SMH welcomes first baby of 2019

Saline Memorial Hospital is ringing in 2019 with the year’s first bundle of joy. Weighing 8 pounds and 10 ounces and measuring 21 1/2 inches in length, Eliana Mae Parungao Allison was born to Xuenja and Hunter Allison, at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday.

“Everything that’s happened, it’s not my plan it’s God’s plan,” Xuenja said.

The hospital presented the new parents with a gift basket full of items donated by local businesses, including Smith-Caldwell Drug Store, Target, K. Bullard Photography, This Little Piggy, Gina’s Catering, Flowers and Home, Play Town, Pink Chandelier, Walmart and Blue Diamond Body & Skin Spa.

Saline Memorial Hospital is committed to providing high quality, compassionate care close to home for new and expecting parents in the area.

The Labor and Delivery Department offers patients spacious private rooms for delivery and postpartum care

