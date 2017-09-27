Smoke prompts 911 call at Planet Fitness

Emergency fire personnel was called to Planet Fitness in Benton around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday after smoke billowed into the building from an air conditioning unit, according to an employee.

The employee said half of the facility lost power around 8 a.m. While a portion of the building continued to operate with electricity, the employee stated that the lights "continued to flicker."

A short time later, he said he began to smell something like an electronic device that had overheated, adding he thought the computers had shut down and were rebooting.

Moments later, smoke began billowing out of air conditioning vents, prompting an evacuation of the building and the call to 911.

Benton Fire Department responded to the scene.