Smokey Joe's to return to Central Arkansas

Less than a year after the closure of Smokey Joe's Bar-B-Que in Benton, the owners have announced they plan to open a new barbecue restaurant in Maumelle.

On Facebook, George and Sharon Qandah announced that they will be opening a new Smokey Joe's Bar-B-Q near Walmart. The opening date has not been announced.

The Qandah originally opened the Smokey Joe's Bar-B-Q restaurant on Chicot Road in Little Rock.

After the Little Rock restaurant was open for 14 years, the family moved the restaurant to Military Road, Sharon Qandah said at the time the Benton business closed.

After 36 years in business, the restaurant owners sold the Military Road building and announced they were retiring.

"When George purchased the business in 1981, he did so as a young bachelor. He now has been married to Sharon for 34 years, has four grown children, and a granddaughter whom his world revolves around. It is hard to believe the restaurant will not be a part of our lives anymore," according to the post about the closure.

"We have sincerely appreciated your business over the years. Many of you have become like family to us. We have enjoyed getting to share our lives and hear about yours. A point of pride for us was that we had such loyal, wonderful customers. Never ceases to amaze us how the years have passed."