Souvenir bricks from Love Auditorium available

Recently Love Auditorium at Bryant High School was torn down to make room for new projects.

For those wanting to commemorate the historic building, school officials have souvenir bricks available.

To access the bricks, people should enter the north side of Harris Street off of Sullivan Drive. Harris Street is now one-way street. Drive past the baseball field and around to the construction fencing. Just past the fence, the bricks will be located on a pallet.

Love Auditorium was named in honor of Edward Love, who served as the superintendent for Bryant schools for 21 years.

"Mr. Love's leadership, along with the practical and savvy financial management of the school board, allowed cash payment for the building construction. School records indicate the cost was $833,473 in 1984," said Devin Sherrill, spokesperson for the Bryant School District.

The district's Maintenance Director Bob Padgett served on the school board during that time period.

“Love Auditorium was one of the first buildings to offer air conditioning in the area," Padgett said. "It soon became the center point of the community. Many public events were hosted at the venue, from musical groups to anniversary celebrations. It was the pride of Bryant.”