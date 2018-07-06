Sox shut out Select in title

The Bryant Black Sox senior American Legion squad took the Keith Hagan Memorial All-American Classic on Wednesday, July 4, with a 9-0 shutout over the East Coast Select Sox in the title game at Gagliano Field in Memphis, Tennessee. The shutout came after an 8-1 victory over the Memphis Tigers - Perritt in the semifinals.

It was all about the pitching in the semis and title game as Myers Buck pitched a complete-game shutout in the final and Will McEntire gave up an unearned runs in the only damage done in a complete-game win in the semis.

“We played really good during pool play,” Black Sox Coach Darren Hurt said. “It’s a long tournament. We’ve been there since last Friday. We played six pool games and had to use a lot of different arms, but we were able to kind of work it where we could save McEntire and Buck for the final two games, so we had two big guns ready to go.”