Spaghetti dinner to raise scholarship funds

The Wilma Stewart Garden Club will be holding its annual spaghetti dinner Saturday to raise money for the club’s scholarship fund.

The dinner will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Ralph Bunche Community Center, located at 1600 Dixie St. in Benton.

Diners will have a choice of chicken spaghetti or Italian beef. In addition to the dine-in option, carry-out and delivery will also be available. Salads, French bread, desserts and beverages will also be available.

Spaghetti dinners are $8 for adults and $4 for children.

If diners are not hungry for spaghetti, a catfish dinner with fries, slaw and hushpuppies is also on the menu. Catfish dinners are $10 for adults and $5 for children.

According to club member Evelyn Reed, all proceeds from the dinner go directly into the club's scholarship fund.

The club awards three $500 scholarships to graduating seniors from Benton High School. Two in honor of club founder Wilma Stewart and one Annie B. Whitehead Memorial scholarship. Miss Whitehead was a longtime member of the garden club.

To apply for the scholarships, BHS students should contact their counselor’s office.

For more information, call Reed at 501-672-5764.