Spook City set for 12th year of haunted fun

Ghosts, goblins, superheroes, Disney princesses and many other characters will flood the streets of Downtown Benton on Saturday for the 12th annual Spook City Halloween celebration.

The highly anticipated event is sponsored by the Downtown Benton Business Owners Association, along with a number of area businesses and organizations.

Aside from the thousands of trick-or-treaters and others that will take over Downtown Benton, this year’s event also will include the state’s first Graveyard 400: Arkansas Coffin Race and zombie parade.

The parade will begin at 1 p.m. Participants are asked to gather at 12:30 p.m. at C.W. Lewis Stadium.

The race will begin following the parade and will be held on South Market Street. The finish line will be at the intersection of South Market and Ashley streets, approximately 400 feet away.

Following the races, Katmandu will provide live music from 4 to 6 p.m.

The annual Spook City event will officially begin at 5 p.m. and include carnival-style rides, bouncy houses, loads of candy and other events for children.

For everyone’s safety, all Downtown Benton streets will be closed to parking and traffic during the event.

Wristbands required for some of the attractions can be purchased for $5 prior to the event at Paradise Pets, Posey’s Service and Regions Bank, all located in Downtown Benton.

Tickets also can be used for rides and attractions and can be purchased during the event. Cost is five tickets for a dollar.

Children can enjoy five carnival-style rides while adults will be able to ride three of them.

Robinson added that the event will include a new ride this year as well.

Each ride will require a wristband.

Robinson added that most of the attractions are free to all patrons.

This year, 65 businesses and organizations will be on hand to give out candy, along with about 30 members of the Arkansas State Mopars, who will offer a trunk-or-treat setup.

Also included in this year’s festivities will be pumpkin bowling, which will be held on the street between the Royal Theatre and Regions Bank.

Food available this year will be provided by Burger Shack, the Royal Theatre, Papa John’s Pizza, Wells Fair Food and The Main St. Station food trucks.

Security will be provided by the Benton Police Department and Saline County Sheriff’s Office.

Special guests will include the Chick-fil-A Cow, the Arkansas Travelers mascot, Marcus the Stilt Walker, Diamond Garrison 501st Legion Storm Troopers and many others.

In addition to all of the planned activities, a costume contest will be held by the city of Benton and results will be posted on its Facebook page.

In the event of rain, a makeup date is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 23.