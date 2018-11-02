Staff attorney files complaint against council member

Bryant Staff Attorney Chris Madison told The Saline Courier on Wednesday that he has filed a complaint with the Arkansas Ethics Commission against Council Member Brenda Miller and provided the newspaper with the documentation.

Madison has also provided the complaint to Saline County Prosecuting Attorney Ken Casady.

"I am saddened that I have to write this email and bring this matter to your attention”, Madison said to Casady. "However, I do not believe I can in good faith as attorney for the city of Bryant with a duty to the city and its employees allow the below behavior to continue, I feel as though I have a duty to report it to protect the city and its employees from the behavior of Council Member Ms. Brenda Miller. While I and others have worked to ignore or avoid her attacks, her recent behavior has gone too far and I see the need for assistance from appropriate authorities."

Madison's complaint is as follows:

"For 6 years, I have worked under the current administration and for that time, Ms. Miller's behaviors toward me or any employee that supports (Bryant Mayor Jill) Dabbs is under scrutiny, ridicule and attack any chance Ms. Miller can make up an allegation, based on partial truth or no truth at all," Madison wrote in the complaint. "I have worked diligently to protect the city of Bryant employees from Ms. Miller's behaviors; however, the compounding of these actions by her borders on criminally illegal, appears aimed at chilling employees and others wishing to exercise their freedom of association, freedom of speech and is clearly aimed at disenfranchising those that oppose Ms. Miller's election desires. Her engagement in this manner as an elected official is reprehensible and her continued berating, slanderous and harassing behavior of myself and my coworkers requires attention."

Madison said he has information that Miller has been driving by Dabbs' residence and taking pictures of vehicles, including vehicles of current employees, who are attending campaign events during their off-duty time.

Madison noted that Dabbs' residence is located "on the other side of town" from Miller's residence.

"This bullying behavior borders on harassment of myself as an employee and one who attends campaign events at (Dabbs') residence, harassment of other employees who wish to attend campaign events at Ms. Dabbs' residence, and is harassment toward Ms. Dabbs. This behavior intimidates those exercising their rights to participate in the election process, but also has a chilling effect on persons wishing to support Ms. Dabbs' campaign. This behavior by an elected official is unethical and borders on illegal," according to Madison's complaint.

Madison also claims that Miller has "directly accused employees of being untrustworthy," including making the comment, "you can't believe a word this person says."

The employee brought this concern to Madison saying he or she is "fearful of retaliation by Ms. Miller and her support of (Dabbs' opponent) Mr. Allen Scott," according to the complaint.

Also in his complaint, Madison notes Miller's messaging of city employees and fellow council members.

"Miller regularly sends uninvited text messages to employees, such as myself, as late as 10:30 p.m., making accusatory remakes about Ms. Dabbs. She has further indicated and implied that she has private information about Ms. Dabbs' personal life that she is prepared to disclose in an effort to embarrass Ms. Dabbs and others with false and accusatory information," Madison wrote.

He also said Miller has violated the intent of the Freedom of Information Act regarding open meetings or calling executive sessions about matters.

"I have information to believe that Ms. Miller coordinates and regularly sends text messages to fellow council members on a group text. That text thread and others with different council members is used to discuss city business without public notice or opportunity to see what is being discussed by the elected officials," Madison wrote.

Madison also noted Miller's use of the FOIA request to inspect and copy documents.

"At what point are requests for thousands upon thousands of emails between employees harassment of city employees? Not to mention the harassment of sending multiple requests every few days and asking for repetitive information that is otherwise located in her monthly financial reports," Madison wrote. "When I become nauseous and have to be on medication because of her bullying non-stop behavior and openly hostile and abusive attitude toward me because of my association with Ms. Dabbs and my performance of my duties as an employee of the city of Bryant does her behavior become unethical, illegal, or violative of my rights of free association and free speech?"

Miller said Wednesday she had not yet been notified about the complaint.

"I had a concerned employee let me know of one lunch meeting. They were concerned about having to attend. So sorry this is such a concern to any employee during an election. No employee should be asked to publicly support either mayoral candidate in order to keep the employee's moral and feelings at the forefront of all considerations," Miller said. "I will pray that this employee is not in pain because of my deep concerns for all the city of Bryant employees."

This complaint comes after former Bryant Alderman Danny Steele filed a lawsuit last week in Saline County Circuit Court against the city of Bryant and Dabbs regarding an FOIA request submitted in September.

Steele requested “all complaints filed against Ms. Dabbs by employees.”

Steele claims in the suit that Madison did not comply with time requirements for returning the FOIA request and is withholding written documentation from being released.

During a Bryant City Council meeting Tuesday, tensions flared between Miller and Dabbs after Miller recalled part of the court proceeding from earlier in the day.

“I was in court this morning and I listened to statements being made on ‘inappropriate touching.’ It was brought up during that court case,” Miller said before asking about an audit being conducted regarding the city’s IT department.

Later in the meeting, Dabbs directly addressed Miller and her comments about the incident.

“I have something to say, and Brenda, this is for you … the gentleman that you are accusing me of touching plainly said (during the hearing) ‘in a joking manner, she inadvertently touched me,’” Dabbs said. “You are not going to sit here as a leader of this community in an election cycle and accuse me of doing something that inappropriate … I will stand up to you. If you say it one more time, you’re getting a lawsuit. I have a court record of what happened after this meeting.”

Dabbs added that she was not threatening Miller, but that Miller’s allegations were “in conflict of my personal and professional character.”

In response, Miller said that she never mentioned Dabbs’ name when speaking about the alleged incident.

“I did not mention Mayor Dabbs’ name in my comment tonight. I said that there was inappropriate touching by an employee mentioned today in court. That’s the only thing I said,” Miller added. “During that court hearing, I heard that we had IT problems and that’s what I wanted to make sure I brought to council tonight.”

Madison touched on this incident in his complaint as well.

"Ms. Miller purposefully combined sworn testimony regarding an incident unrelated to the contractor and an ongoing IT audit being performed by an outside audit firm and financial statements prepared by the city finance director. Ms. Miller was, it appeared, trying to imply improprieties of officials in an accusatory manner. I, as attorney for the city, was present during the testimony to which Ms. Miller based her false and misleading accusation and none of Ms. Miller's allegations were what were provided under oath," Madison wrote.