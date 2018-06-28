State Rep. Gates arrested, owes $259K in taxes

According to reports, state Rep. Michael "Mickey" Gates, was arrested Thursday in regard to his nonpayment of taxes and failure to file a tax return for the past six years.

Gates, a Hot Springs resident, represents Hot Springs Village in Saline County.

According to an arrest affidavit filed Tuesday in Garland County Circuit Court, an investigation was launched March 31 at the request of Special Prosecutor Jack McQuary in reference to allegations that Gates had not filed state income tax returns in multiple years.

The affidavit says Gates owes $259,841.95 in individual income tax, penalties and interest.

The years in question are from 2003 to 2017.

See Friday's issue of The Saline Courier for the full story.