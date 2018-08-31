State Sen. Hutchinson indicted Friday
By:
Josh Briggs
Friday, August 31, 2018
LITTLE ROCK
According to reports, state Sen. Jeremy Hutchinson has been indicted for being involved with a scheme to steal thousands dollars in campaign funds and falsifying state campaign finance reports and tax filings.
The indictment was announced Friday.
Hutchinson has served as a state senator since 2011.
Hutchinson is charged with eight counts of wire fraud and four counts of filing false tax returns. His next court appearance will be Sept. 18.
