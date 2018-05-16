State softball information

2018 Softball State Finals

Benton Athletic Complex

1800 Benton Parkway

Benton, AR

May 18-19

- Track closed on May 18 and 19

Final Information for Participating Teams

Directions to Benton Athletic Complex

-1800 Benton Parkway, 72015

-From I-30, Little Rock or Malvern direction- Take Exit 121 (Target Shopping Area). Take overpass and travel south on Alcoa Road. Stay on Alcoa for approximately 1 mile, then the road will veer right at the tracks, turning into Benton Parkway. Follow along the train tracks to the stop sign. Continue on Benton Parkway by going straight at the stop sign. Continue on Benton Parkway for approximately 1-1.5 miles. The Benton Athletic Complex will be on the right before the overpass. Look for the Benton Athletic Complex pole banners.

-From HWY 35, Sheridan direction- Come into Benton on Hwy 35. At the stop light, go straight onto the overpass. The Benton Athletic Complex will be on the left. Look for the Benton Athletic Complex pole banners.

Team Drop Off (Make sure bus drivers get this information)

-Teams may be dropped off at the North or South main entry gate. Buses will need to park in the Overflow/Bus parking lot located east of the football stadium. There will be directional signage and parking lot signage on each parking lot. Benton Athletic Complex parking map is provided.

Spectator Parking (Map Included)

-Spectators will park in the North and South Parking lot. The overflow parking will be East of the football stadium.

Spectator Seating

Bogle Park is the only softball facility in the state that offers enough seating for the championship games so seating will be a challenge.

-We ask that after each game fans exit the seating areas to allow the fans of the next game to watch their team.

-Portable bleachers are being brought in to accommodate as many as possible

-Right field and left field fence will be designated for lawn chairs.

Ticket Booths/Admission Price (Map Included)

-The admission price is $7.00. Only AAA passes will be accepted.

-NO FOOD OR DRINKS WILL BE ALLOWED INTO THE BALLPARK. (Coaches and Teams will be allowed to bring in coolers.

-There are 2 entry gates that are easily accessible from the North and South parking lot.

Concessions and Restrooms (Map Included)

-Restrooms are located behind the softball press box and underneath the home side football bleachers.

-Concessions are located underneath the home side football bleachers.

Media/Radio/TV

-Media/Radio/TV will be in the press box.

-Only AAA PASSESS and MEDIA PASSES will be allowed in the press box.

-Interviews can be conducted in the grassy area behind the dugouts. Make sure to stay clear of the dugout entry so that the next team can enter quickly to warm up for the next game.

Hospitality

-Hospitality is located in the softball press box.

-Only AAA PASSES and MEDIA PASSES will be able to enter the press box.

Note: With limited time to prepare, the hospitality room will not be a full course meal. There will be snacks and drinks provided.

Team Pictures (Map Included)

-Team pictures will be taken in between the home football bleachers and band stand.

-Make sure your team is in this location 1 hour before your game time.

Team Warm-ups

-Team warm-ups are located on the football field. Teams can enter the football field thru the gate located in between the band stand and the field house.

-DO NOT WEAR SPIKES ON TRACK

-NO BATTING PRACTICE

Dugout Assignments

-Home Teams will be in the 3rd base dugout. (Bentonville, Marion, Farmington, Bauxite, Rose Bud, Poyen, Taylor)

-Visitor Teams will be in the 1st base dugout. (Bentonville West, Sheridan, Greenbrier, Pottsville, Harmony Grove, Quitman, Concord)

- Water will be provided in each dugout.

Athletic Trainers

-Sports Medicine coverage will be provided by Ortho Arkansas.

Umpires

-Umpires dressing room will be in the dressing room under the softball press box.