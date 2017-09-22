Storied rivalry adds chapter

The Harmony Grove Cardinals (2-1) and Glen Rose Beavers (2-1) tangoed to a narrow 34-31 finish a year ago, once again ending in a Beavers victory. Since forming a program, the Cardinals have one win over their rivals, a blowout in 2014. Thus far in 2017, both squads continue to find answers on both sides of

the ball as they field young squads.

The Cardinals came away from Week 3 with a 20-0 win over Magnet Cove while Glen Rose engaged in a close 14-7 victory over 2016 2A state semifinalist Camden Harmony Grove. Both wins followed Week 2 losses for the rival programs.

On Friday, Harmony Grove will head to Beavers Stadium to open 5-3A Conference play. “That is probably one of the toughest places to play in the state of Arkansas,” said Harmony Grove Head Coach Paul Calley. “They are always one of the top teams. It is definitely going to be a challenge for us.”

For Mark Kehner and his Beavers, Week 4 is crucial with the start of league action.

“We always look forward to the conference opener,” Kehner said. “All of these games go to another level now. This is a big game in the sense that if you get this win it gives you a lot of momentum going into conference play.”

As for the rivalry overall, Kehner said his team has to play four quarters of football.

“We came out and played two of the four and had to hold on at the end,” Kehner said of last year’s close victory at Sykes Stadium in Haskell. “You have to focus on executing.” Glen Rose quarterback Jarred Rogers put together another strong performance for the Beavers in Week 3, completing 10 of 21 passes for

147 yards. He did, however, throw two interceptions in the win. Running back Jay’Shawn Cox, too, continued to put up nice numbers, adding 73 more years and a score to his early resume.