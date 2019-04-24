Stormwater fee increase approved

The Benton City Council voted to approve an ordinance that will see a rise in stormwater fees during its monthly meeting Monday.

After weeks of discussion and a town hall meeting, the aldermen still engaged in a lively debate on the matter during the pre-council agenda meeting.

Alderman Jeff Hamm, a staunch supporter of the measure, told the council that he had been contacted by several local residents in his ward on fixed incomes that were concerned about finding the extra $4.50 per month. There were also questions on when the new fees would be implemented.

“We are going to have some questions and I’d like for you to have some answers so that we are all saying the same thing,” Hamm said.

After suggesting setting a meeting to possibly explore ways to help those who cannot pay, it was suggested that rather than approving the measure during the full council meeting to simply hold the first reading of the ordinance and extend the discussion period another month.

“If there are significant issues with the ordinance, than I suggest you take it up on the first reading rather than passing it and coming back and amending it,” said City Attorney Brent Houston.

Houston also stated that he knew the situation with stormwater was an urgent one, but that the council did not have to pass the measure in the meeting to follow.

Currently, residential customers pay a stormwater fee of 50 cents and commercial customers pay $1.50. The new ordinance will see those amounts increased to $5 for residential customers and $10 for commercial customers.

By only having the first reading of the ordinance, it would be two or more months before the ordinance could be up for a vote.

“We’ve had problems with drainage for years and years and years,” said Alderman Steve Lee. “We are finally doing something to address it and now we’re questioning.”

Alderman Jeff Morrow said that in his view going from 50 cents to $5 for residential customers is a dramatic increase for a number of people and suggested the possibility of a step program.

“I would like to delay this to get more information before we vote on it,” Morrow said.

Hamm told Morrow that he understood what he was saying, but that the time for action had come.

“I am thinking we need to make a bold move now,” Hamm said. “If we start doing this tabling stuff we are going to go on and on and on as has been done for the past 10 years. We can’t do that anymore.”

Alderman Kerry Murphy talked about the age of the Downtown Benton area and the importance of having proper infrastructure in place.

“Everything you do costs millions of dollars now because it hasn’t been done over so many years,” Murphy said. “There’s so many creeks in Benton. I’ve walked them all in my boots and they are blocked. There’s stuff in the middle and trees growing in them. There is so many drainage problems and flooding ... it is a big, big mess.”

Murphy also added that there had been a number of issues not addressed in the downtown area due to the fact that what money was available went to projects for Military and Alcoa roads.

“I agree with maybe the one reading and let it go for 30 days that way you have more input and you’re able to educate and show all the different problems in the city so that people know and give them more time,” Murphy said. “Amending it and taking it back is a no-go for me.”

“We have to address this thing,” Hamm said. “If we don’t hit it now, we’re backing up and we’ve already been backing up for ten years ... I’m going to do this because I feel like it’s a thing that needs to be done and obviously nothing’s been done.”

Now that the ordinance has passed, a workshop meeting will be scheduled for city officials to discuss what projects should have priority.

“I just want to say how refreshing it is to listen to an open debate about what’s going on in the city and having an open dialogue,” Houston said. “I think it’s really healthy to have opposing viewpoints and trying to figure out what’s best for all the citizens.”

All meetings are open to the public and attendance is encouraged.