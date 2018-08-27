Stun gun 'dry fire' sparks Saturday chaos

Officials from the Little Rock Police Department and the Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism have said that it was the dry firing of a stun gun that led football fans attending the Salt Bowl to panic and flee War Memorial Stadium on Saturday night.

According to the official joint statement, an altercation occurred in the concourse between unknown subjects. During the course of the altercation, a stun gun was dry fired by a person attending the game. Fans attending the game heard the sound of the weapon and believed it to be the sound of gunfire.

Word began to quickly spread through the crowd and on social media that there was a possible active shooter situation.

"There was a second 'dry fire' of the stun gun at which point people began to flee certain sections of the west (Bryant) side of the stadium," the statement said. "There were also reports of people yelling 'gun' which continued to upset the situation."

As people began to flee the stadium, metal barricades were knocked over which caused more panic as those sounds were also interpreted as gunshots.

Security present for the games included off-duty officers from the LRPD, the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, Parks and Tourism and both the Benton and Bryant police departments. Officials also searched bags and wanded attendees before they entered the stadium, according to the statement.

It was quickly determined by security that no shots had been fired. Upon confirming that information, security began to focus their efforts on calming the situation and reuniting families who had been parted in the chaos.

An initial decision was made to try and continue the game, but after discussion, both Benton and Bryant school districts made the call to end the game.

Several injuries were reported, including a lower leg injury from jumping over a wall and another in which a person fell and was trampled on as the crowd attempted to flee. All other injuries were heat related.

The statement also confirmed that individuals responsible for the altercation have not been identified and it is unknown if they were students or individuals simply attending the game.

According to the LRPD, one juvenile was arrested for disorderly conduct after an altercation with officers on the scene. The arrest was not related to the initial incident and she was cited and released to her parents. No other arrests were made.

Officials are still investigating the initial incident to identify those responsible.

More information will be reported as it becomes available.