STUNNER! Beavers knock off top-ranked Curley Wolves

Having not beating the Prescott Curley Wolves since 2010, Glen Rose used stellar defense and a powerful running attack to upend the 5-3A rival Friday, 37-27.

Glen Rose intercepted five passes on the night, returning two for touchdowns in the win.

The most crucial play, however, came on an offensive holding penalty against Prescott that negated a would-be go-ahead TD strike late in the fourth quarter, setting up the Beavers second defensive touchdown of the game.

Glen Rose stays perfect in league action and wins its fifth game in a row overall.

See Saturday's issue of The Saline Courier for the full story.