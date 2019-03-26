Suicide prevention walk set for Bryant campus

In order to raise awareness and support suicide prevention, walkers plan to descend on Bryant’s high school campus for the Out of the Darkness Suicide Prevention Walk from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday.

Registration begins at 10 a.m. The walk will start at the Bryant football stadium and travel around campus.

While the walk is free to participate, teams and individuals are conducting fundraisers and will either turn in their money the day of the walk or through the website, according to Walk Coordinator Jamie Raleigh.

Some of the teams are planning fundraisers for this week.

Half of the proceeds will stay in Arkansas to be used for mental health and wellness and suicide prevention, along with working with the state government to bring about policy changes.

The other half will be used nationwide.

Raleigh feels there has been considerable change in the way people treat mental health over the last few years. She said the stigma that often prevented

people from seeking help has lessened. Before, she said it simply was not talked about, but now people realize they cannot ignore it any longer.

Raleigh plans to act as emcee for the walk. She will share her own story of losing her mother, a former police officer, to suicide.

For her, the walk is even more personal with the recent loss of a close family member, who also passed due to suicide.

“I am more determined now than ever,” she said.

Raleigh is excited to have several Bryant High School students taking part, including SAGA and the BHS Beta Club, along with many individuals.

Raleigh said that is the reason the event is held on the school campus — to get more students involved.

Jordan Morris, a 16-year-old junior, is acting as liaison for the other students at the school to help encourage them to participate. Counselor Ryan Jones is also reaching out to students.

Raleigh said Morris has lost friends and a family member to suicide so she is passionate about the walk.

Raleigh said the walk will be celebratory and a time to remember those who have passed, not a sad somber event. Walkers will receive beads recognizing who they lost, be that a spouse, parent, child or friend.

Along the 2.1-mile route, there will be signs with information about suicide awareness.

Teams and individuals can still sign up for the walk. Raleigh said many teams sign up and turn in what they have raised the day of the walk.

The team that raises the most money receives the honor of carrying the banner at the front of the walk. She said it is fun watching to see who ends up winning.

So far, the event has raise $615 with five teams and 45 participants.

Those who want to support the event but cannot attend the walk can sign up as a virtual walker or support one of the walkers.

Bridgewater Mental Hospital and the Counseling Clinic will set up a booth at the walk to pass out water and share information. Bryant fire and police departments also plan to attend the walk.

The school asks that those taking part in the walk park behind the visitor’s bleachers.

To sign up or support the walk, visit www.afsp.org/bryanths.