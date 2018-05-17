Talks happening about Arkansas Heart Hospital in Bryant

During a meeting of the Bryant Development Review Committee, members were presented information about the construction of the Arkansas Heart Hospital in Bryant

Planning Director Truett Smith said there have been rumors about the project since he started working in Bryant two years ago, but recently "rubber really hit the road."

Even though the project was presented to the committee, it has not been officially approved.

The project officials now have to go before the city's Planning Commission. Smith expects the item will be on the commission's June or July meeting agenda.

"We're still working through that (approval), but we're headed in a good direction," Smith said.

The hospital, if approved, will be located on Arkansas 5 near the Bone and Joint Clinic.

The 186,000-square feet hospital will be four stories and have a two-story medical office building, Smith said.

As of the current plans, patients will be able to access the hospital from Interstate 30, Arkansas 5 and Active Way.

Smith said he believes the hospital will be a great addition to the city.

"I think it's going to be a great benefit," he said. "It's going to be a game changer."

Once completed, the hospital is expected to bring between 200 to 250 jobs to Bryant, he added.

Hospital officials hope to have a groundbreaking ceremony for the site in July 2018 and for the project to be completed in July 2020.

They also have plans for the future of the site. There is space for two more buildings and a parking deck on the property, Smith said.