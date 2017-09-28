Tasting to draw more than 30 eateries

An estimated 35 eateries will be participating in this year’s Savor the Flavor of Benton. The tasting event is on schedule for Thursday, Oct. 5, at the Benton Event Center, 17322 Interstate 30 North.

The Benton Area Chamber of Commerce sponsors the annual event, which will be bigger and better than ever with more restaurants and more great food, according to spokesperson Amy McCormick.

Serving will take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

“Come out and sample delicious food from outstanding restaurants and caterers and enjoy a relaxing night of great fellowship with family and friends,” McCormick said.

Several gift baskets from participating restaurants will be awarded as door prizes. Also, one can enter for a chance to win gift baskets full of gift certificates from participating restaurants.

Landers of Saline County is the presenting sponsor.

Additional event sponsors are Malvern National Bank, Farm Bureau Insurance, Baxley-Penfield-Moudy Realtors, McCauley Services, Smith Benton Funeral Home, Jones Glass and Big Red.