Teenage Republicans to honor local vets with dinner

Saline County Teenage Republicans will hold a veterans dinner at 6 p.m. Nov. 9 at the Benton Event Center.

Jackie Sherrell, chairman of the sponsoring organization, said the group wants to honor those who have served the country.

The dinner, catered by Vibrant Occasions Catering, is free for all veterans.

"They served us, now we are going to serve them," Sherrell said.

Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin will be the featured speaker. Griffin served with the 101st Airborne Division in Mosul, Iraq, and was awarded the combat action badge, according to his biography on Arkansas.gov. He is currently a lieutenant colonel in the Army Reserve and serves as the deputy commander of the 139th Legal Operations Detachment in Nashville, Tenn.

When he was trying to decide whom to ask to speak, Sherrell, who had worked with Griffin, thought given his service experience Griffin would be the perfect speaker for the event.

In addition to Griffin, Saline County Circuit Clerk Myka Sample will speak along with a representative from Veterans Affairs. Sherrell said they plan to share information about programs to benefit veterans.

“We must always honor and thank our veterans for the freedoms we enjoy every day," Griffin said. "To ensure the next generation respects and honors veterans as we do, we must teach our children through our words and deeds that veterans represent the very best America has to offer. I look forward to honoring our veterans in Saline County on Nov. 9.”

The brass quintet from the 106th Army will perform military music at the event.

Saline County Teenage Republicans was organized in February of this year. The group meets at 5 p.m. on the first Thursday of the month at Saline County Republican Headquarters. The group is made up of 50 13-19-year-olds, including 35 active members. Sherrell said anyone interested can stop by a meeting. The group doesn't require dues. Its main focus is community service and getting young people involved in politics.

With the nation divided, Sherrell said it is important to honor vets and for young people to show they appreciate veterans' service.

The sponsors for the dinner are Sen Tom Cotton, Rep. Andy Davis, Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Sen. Alan Clark, Rep. Kim Hammer, Representative Trevor Drown, Justice of the Peace

J.R. Walters, Ferguson Furniture, Kerry Murphy for State Representative, Senator Trent Garner, Representative Andy Mayberry and Alex Ray for Land Commissioner.

Seating is limited to veterans and either their spouses or a family member. Veterans who wish to attend can contact Sherrell at 501-317-0003 or email sherrellryan@gmail.com.

Sherrell said the goal is to have as many veterans as possible attend.