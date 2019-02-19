Temporary Heart Hospital clinic to open soon

Editor’s note: This story is part of a series to honor February as American Heart Month.

Even though the Arkansas Heart Hospital’s new facility is currently under construction in Bryant, staff will continue to treat patients in Saline County.

A temporary clinic, located at the construction site of Arkansas Heart Hospital Encore Medical Clinic Center, is scheduled to open this month.

The clinic service will continue until the new hospital is completed which is expected to take place in approximately fall 2020.

The temporary clinic will be about 4,200-square-feet with eight exam rooms and a small lab.

The building will have a stucco exterior and landscaping around the building, according to Kevin Nelson, of Arkansas Heart Hospital, during a previous meeting of the Bryant Development Review.

The new facility will be built to accommodate 25 beds in the beginning, but is designed so additional space can be added to fit up to 75 more beds.

The center will also include a full-service emergency room with 16 beds, along with four operating rooms, an eight-bed intensive care unit, two cath labs and “everything that one would need to diagnose a cardiac or general patient,” according to Dr. Bruce Murphy, CEO for the hospital.

The hospital will feature “the best technology in the world,” Murphy added.

Along with treating patients, the hospital will offer several community-outreach programs, such as screening and education programs.

On the roof of the first floor of the facility there will be a garden where patients can spend time outdoors. The garden will also supply vegetables for patients and a restaurant at the hospital. The restaurant, which will be located in a medical office adjacent to the hospital, will serve a variety of signature ethnic dishes.

“Ramen will be one of them,” Murphy said.

He added that he estimates the hospital will employee 250 full-time employees when it opens and 350 more people in the second phase.