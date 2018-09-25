Tennant resigns as community development director

After having worked as the director of community development for Benton the previous two years, Tim Tennant has submitted his letter of resignation to Mayor David Mattingly.

According to the letter, Tennant said he has "been presented with other opportunities and has decided to evaluate the continuation in my current position."

While in his position, Tennant said he has put into practice skills such as:

•Arbitration between two entities that have opposing goals and agendas.

•Promoting positive growth within a governmental environment.

•Working with a variety of people with different skills, views and opinions.

"Even though this has been valuable, this position has not fully utilized my core personality nor my past experience in environmental consulting and the construction industry," Tennant wrote in his resignation letter.

"As Benton is poised to pass into a time of administrative change, I feel that it is in my best interest of my family and me to explore new opportunities."

Tennant's final day of employment with the city will be Oct. 5.

"Tim and I have been discussing this for months," Mattingly said. "This was a mutual agreement and I respect Tim's decision and will help him anyway possible."