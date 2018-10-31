Tensions flare at meeting after judge orders documents, statements released regarding Dabbs



Former Bryant Alderman Danny Steele filed a lawsuit last week in Saline County Circuit Court against the city of Bryant and Mayor Jill Dabbs regarding an Arkansas Freedom of Information Act request submitted in September.

Steele requested “all complaints filed against Ms. Dabbs by employees.”

Steele claims in the suit that Bryant Staff Attorney Chris Madison did not comply with time requirements for returning the FOIA request and is withholding written documentation from being released.

“This was all done with the mayor’s knowledge and at her direction to deceive the voters of Bryant,” according to Steele’s suit.

The Saline Courier requested the same documents in September and received them Tuesday night from Madison.

A hearing for the lawsuit was held Tuesday morning before Judge Grisham Phillips. As a result, the requested documentation was ordered to be released, including notes and statements regarding an incident involving Dabbs and Bryant Parks and Recreation Department employee Spencer McCorkel.

On Aug. 27, McCorkel met with Human Resource Director Charlotte Rue to discuss an incident involving himself and Dabbs.

“During a meeting regarding the improvements being made to the inside of the center at Bishop Park, Mayor Dabbs approached Spencer McCorkel, placed her hands around his neck area and stated ‘I could ring your neck.’ McCorkel reported that he calmly put his hands up and stepped back from her,” Rue wrote in a statement prepared after meeting with McCorkel.

McCorkel said he “did not feel physically threatened or assaulted, in that moment,” but Dabbs did “publicly humiliate him.”

“McCorkel stated that he wanted it known that information was provided about all of the topics discussed in that meeting. Mayor Dabbs’ reaction to him and the way she handled the situation was inappropriate. He didn’t feel physically threatened, but feels threatened as an employee,” Rue wrote.

According to the statement, this is not the first issue McCorkel has had with Dabbs.

“He wants it to be clear that this is the second adverse action taken toward him that is based on false information,” Rue wrote. “McCorkel stated that the mayor is reactionary and acts on unclear and often time false information. McCorkel stated that the mayor has tried, unsuccessfully, to write him up in the past for violating IT policy and she assumed that he was continuing to do so based on the information she was hearing from IT contractor Alan Dillard.”

After McCorkel came to Rue, a meeting was scheduled involving Bryant Parks and Recreation Department Director Chris Treat, Rue, Dabbs and McCorkel.

“Dabbs profusely apologized and recognized that she had an ‘extremely inappropriate’ reaction,” Rue wrote. “Dabbs admitted that her reaction was knee jerk and inappropriate. She stated she became aware that she didn’t have enough information.”

According to investigation notes included in the documentation provided by Madison, Dabbs does not recall placing hands on McCorkel at all.

“Gestured as if going to do so, but does not recall actually physically making contact with the employee,” according to the notes written Sept. 21. “Mayor questioned if any of this information was a recorded or written complaint and if any of this complaint was able to be released under FOIA.”

Emails from Baldwin & Shell Construction employees who were in the room during the incident were also included in the documentation.

Patrick Schroeder wrote that “many different conversations were going on amongst the group after an overall discussion of what was needed,” and “the overall meeting was a standard type of meeting that we have on projects where we meet with all the necessary parties to make sure we are coordinated for everyone’s needs.”

Drew Westlake described what everyone discussed during the meeting and then wrote “once satisfied with the plan put forward, the meeting was adjourned.”

Rue mentions in her notes that Schroeder emailed a written recollection of the meeting at the request of Dabbs. Schroeder then requested Westlake write about his memory of the meeting.

During follow-up phone calls between Rue and the construction company employees, both men said they did not recall anything regarding the alleged incident between McCorkle and Dabbs.

“(Schroeder) stated that if there was a gesture made in a joking fashion that would not ‘stick out as much’ but that he could not recall any physical contact that appeared threatening,” Rue wrote in a note after speaking with Schroeder.

On Tuesday, the Bryant City Council met for its regularly scheduled meeting and tensions flared as Council Member Brenda Miller recalled part of the court proceeding from earlier in the day.

“I was in court this morning and I listened to statements being made on ‘inappropriate touching.’ It was brought up during that court case,” Miller said before asking about an audit being conducted regarding the city’s IT department.

Later in the meeting, Dabbs directly addressed Miller and her comments about the incident.

“I have something to say, and Brenda, this is for you …

The gentleman that you are accusing me of touching plainly said (during the hearing) ‘in a joking manner, she inadvertently touched me,’” Dabbs said. “You are not going to sit here as a leader of this community in an election cycle and accuse me of doing something that inappropriate … I will stand up to you. If you say it one more time, you’re getting a lawsuit. I have a court record of what happened after this morning.”

Dabbs added that she was not threatening Miller, but said that Miller’s allegations were “in conflict of my personal and professional character.”

In response, Miller said that she never mentioned Dabbs’ name when speaking about the alleged touching.

“I did not mention Mayor Dabbs’ name in my comment tonight. I said that there was inappropriate touching by an employee mentioned today in court. That’s the only thing I said,” Miller added. “During that court hearing, I heard that we had IT problems and that’s what I wanted to make sure I brought to council tonight.”

Other documentation released as a result of Tuesday’s hearing was correspondence involving Rue and Finance Director Joy Black.

In a letter to Dabbs, Black “documented some matters related to yesterday’s meeting with the IT contractor, myself and yourself.”

Black lists suggestions she has for the contractor and Dabbs, including “I need you (Dabbs) to communicate that yelling at me or any employees in an official meeting is inappropriate and will not be tolerated in the future,” Black wrote. “I do not feel asking a contractor to have meetings without yelling is an unreasonable request.”

She also asked that her duties, as well as the contractor’s duties be clearly written out.

Rue’s statement, included in the documentation from Madison, was also written after a meeting with Dabbs. Madison also attended the meeting.

Rue writes that she discussed with Dabbs that she “feels this is a hostile work environment.”

“I am treated unfairly and I feel harassed, particularly when I am unnecessarily disciplined for completing tasks that I am legally required to complete (i.e. following up with a concern of retaliation of discomfort for an employee).”

Rue added that her integrity gets brought into question “before I’m ever given a chance to discuss.”

After meeting with Dabbs, Rue chronicled the meeting saying, “We discussed a mutual disrespect between Mayor Dabbs and myself, the tension and the discomfort. I cited her insulting choice of words as she cited my insulting demeanor,” according to Rue’s statement.

“She stated that her expectation for an HR director is someone who reduces drama, not creates it,” Rue wrote. “She stated that she didn’t, at this time, trust me to look into a situation without creating more of a problem.”

Rue said that these issues involving Dabbs are not anything new, adding “these are the same problems that previous HR directors have felt.”

Claims about Dabbs’ management style are also included in an exit interview completed by former Human Resources Director Shari Knight, who resigned from her job with the city in August 2015.

She writes in the interview that she had enjoyed working with the city, but felt she was “expected to compromise my integrity on various occasions and on several occasions have not received support from city leadership,” according to documents obtained by The Saline Courier through FOIA.

When asked about the relationship between her and the supervisor, Knight wrote, “over time I have been asked to compromise the guidelines of the HR director position and move forward and ask forgiveness later, if needed.”

She added that she had received a lower evaluation after Dabbs learned that she had asked a council member for a letter of recommendation.

“Upon learning about this, the mayor stated her feelings were hurt and I was graded down on my evaluation for not asking her for a letter, which I did, and not letting her know that I had asked the individual for a letter,” Knight wrote in the interview.

Rue submitted her letter to Madison March 28, 2017, ending it by writing, “I am not submitting it via email out of respect for the instruction to not email sensitive information due to FOIA concerns."

When requesting documentation involving grievances made against Dabbs, the Courier also requested any grievances made against members of the council and city department heads.

On Tuesday, the Courier received a letter written by Madison and addressed to Rue.

In the letter, Madison mentions a meeting he had with Rue and another city employee Oct. 10. The employees and supervisor’s names were redacted from the document.

During the meeting, the employee expressed concerns about participating in volunteer testimonials showing campaign support for Dabbs.

The employee said he or she feared the testimonial would be used against him or her if Dabbs was not re-elected.

Madison also mentioned in his letter that the employee said Miller had reportedly taken a photograph of the employee’s vehicle at Dabbs’ residence.

“I have serious concerns about a council member taking photos of employees’ vehicles at Ms. Dabbs residence during off-duty hours in an apparent attempt to identify those who are supporting Ms. Dabbs. This behavior raises serious concerns regarding freedom of association and the free exercise of election activities on an employee’s off-duty hours. Ms. Miller’s behavior is troublesome as it can have a significant chilling effect on employees who wish to support the candidate of their choosing. If this is true or she has indeed stated to others that she has taken photographs of employees or their vehicles at Ms. Dabbs’ residence during their off-duty hours, then we may have a duty to refer to election officials, the prosecutor’s office or election ethics office,” Madison wrote in his letter.

In another statement involving the same issue, Rue wrote that the employee also expressed concern to her about supporting Dabbs’ campaign.

Rue included information in her statement that the employee told her that she did not feel comfortable participating in the testimonials, but said “but what position does that put me in? I’ll go because I need my job.”

“It is inappropriate for the mayor, or anyone else, to ask city employees to publicly state their support or position during an election,” Rue wrote in the statement.

Lucien R. Gillham, of Benton, is serving as Steele’s legal counsel during this case.

Madison has had to recuse himself from representing the city during the suit since he is directly named in a five-page complaint against Dabbs filed by Treat.

Jason Owens, with Rainwater Holt & Sexton, has been hired to represent the city during the suit, as well as an employment matter involving Treat.

Owens is being retained for a legal fee of $200 per hour, plus any expenses that may be incurred, such as filing fees, deposition charges, copying charges, postage, and related expenses, according to the city’s contract with Owens.

In a response to the lawsuit, Owens filed a notice of in camera submission (private). Owens wrote that Steele’s request “was actually quite narrow.”

“The FOIA request at the center of this case narrowly seeks ‘complaints filed’ against the mayor, expressly requesting only written complaints (verbal complaints cannot be filed) and not seeking any corollary or investigative materials,” according to the court document.

Dabbs is currently seeking re-election for a third term in office, running against current Alderman Allen Scott.