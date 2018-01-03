Texas woman pleads no contest, sentenced to 20 years in '16 robbery case

A Texas woman will spend 20 years in prison following a no contest plea Tuesday to charges of robbery and driving while intoxicated.

Naomi Coye, of Boerne, Texas, pleaded no contest to the charges which stem from incidents that took place Christmas Day 2016.

Coye's counsel entered the plea before Saline County Circuit Judge Gary Arnold, who then issued the prison sentence.

According to the prosecuting attorney's office, Coye, 38, was traveling on Interstate 30 when she began driving erratically and forced a number of vehicles to leave the roadway.

Reports state that she later collided with vehicles and was forced to stop before exited her vehicle and began threatening other motorists with a "large knife."

The report says Coye also attempted to steal one of the vehicles by entering the driver's side before being pulled out of the car by the owner, Clyde Sparks, of Malvern.

Sparks' wife was in the passenger seat at the time of the incident.

Coye was then confronted by another motorist wielding a firearm who convinced her to drop the knife, the report says.

Arkansas State Trooper Todd Beckwith responded to the scene and arrested Coye.

He said the defendant stated that she had used cocaine and Xanax and "had been going for four days."