Three juveniles captured after escape

Wednesday, at approximately 10:30 p.m., the Bryant Police Department was notified that six juveniles had attempted to escape from the Alexander Youth Services facility.

When officers arrived at the scene, they were told by staff that three of the individuals were back in custody while another three had escaped under a fence, according to Sgt. Todd Crowson, spokesperson for the Bryant Police Department.

Officers immediately began searching the area and set up a perimeter while waiting on the K9 to arrive on the scene to start tracking the individuals.

Just before 1 a.m., while officers were still on scene searching the area, they received information that the juveniles were spotted inside Walmart. Officers responded to this area and were told that they were running out the back of the store. Within minutes, the three juvenile escapees were taken into custody without incident, Crowson added.

The juveniles were later released back to the custody of Alexander Youth Services.

Details of their escape are still under investigation along with additional charges for all juveniles involved, Crowson said.