Thursday blaze destroys Bryant home

A Bryant family is left with nearly nothing after a fire destroyed their home on Bivens Loop around 3:45 p.m. Thursday.

According to the homeowner, Mitzi Padilla, the only person home at the time was her brother, Jeremy Adams, who was asleep at the far end of the home from where the blaze began.

Padilla said she received a phone call from a family friend that her home was on fire. That is when she called 911.

She added that she was picking up her 2-year-old daughter from school when the call came in.

"I don't know where we are going to sleep tonight," Padilla said. "I don't even have anything to send my daughter to school in tomorrow."

Padilla said no one was injured in the fire, adding that the family's dog was rescued as well.

