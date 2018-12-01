Title Town! Bryant brings home 1st state title

In front of the second-largest state championship crowd in War Memorial Stadium history (20,631) Saturday, the Bryant Hornets captured their first state championship in the program's 69-year history.

Bryant defeated defending state champion North Little Rock 27-7.

Bryant senior running back Latavion Scott led all rushers with 31 carries, 153 yards and three scores, earning himself the 7A State Championship most valuable player honor.

Bryant ends its season at 11-2 while North Little Rock falls to 12-1, ending a 25-game winning streak that dates back to the 2016 7A title game.

See Sunday's issue of The Saline Courier for the full story.