Today final chance to cast early votes for primary

Today is the final day that residents can vote early during the 2018 preferential primary, annual school election and nonpartisan general election.

Friday, the Saline County Clerk’s office saw the highest turnout for the election so far with 680 ballots cast; 307 votes entered at the Vote Here Center in Benton; 177 votes cast at New Life Church in Bryant; 122 votes at Bank of the Ozarks in Lonsdale; and 75 votes at East Union Church in Hensley.

On Saturday, 335 people voted with 145 ballots cast at the Vote Here Center in Benton; 113 votes at New Life Church in Bryant; 45 votes at Bank of the Ozarks in Lonsdale and 32 ballots cast at East Union Church in Hensley.

During the two weeks of early voting, a total of 5,420 ballots have been cast.

The only site open for early voting today is the Vote Here Center, which will be accepting voters until 8 p.m.

Saline County Clerk Doug Curtis said the voter turnout for this election has be “just a little less” than the turnout of the previous nonpresidential primary elections.

“It’s OK,” he said after saying he won’t be happy with voter turnout until it’s at 100 percent.

He mentioned that on the last day of early voting, turnout is usually pretty good, but he is not sure how the rainy weather will affect this year’s voting totals.

Tuesday is election day and the final day of voting in the primary.

For the first time in Saline County during a primary, registered voters will be able to vote at any voting center.

Until the recent changes, registered voters could vote at any polling site during early voting, but only at their designated polling site on election day. Polling sites have now been replaced by voting centers, which will allow residents to cast their votes at any center on election day.

Curtis previously told The Saline Courier that poll workers were forced to turn away 300 to 400 people during the last election day, due to voters turning up at areas that were not their designated polling location.

“Out of those 300 to 400 people, I don’t know how many went and voted or whether they just threw their hands up and thought they didn’t have time for this,” Curtis said. “Some would say that it was the place they had always voted. They may have voted there early, but on election day, it’s not their place. It bothered me that we were turning that many people away.”

Because of this change, voters can go to the most convenient location for them Tuesday.

All of the centers will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Vote centers include:

•Avilla Community Center, 13382 Congo-Ferndale in Alexander.

•Balboa Baptist Church, 415 Ponce DeLeon in Hot Springs Village.

•First Baptist Church of Bryant, 6715 Arkansas 5 N. in Bryant.

•East End Baptist Church, 4701 E. End Rd. in Hensley.

•Fairplay Baptist Church, 8516 Fairplay Rd. in Benton

•First Southern Baptist Church, 604 S. Reynolds Rd. in Bryant.

•Centerpoint Church, 20383 Interstate 30 in Benton.

•Haskell Fire Station, 2520 Highway 229 in Benton.

•Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library, 1800 Smithers Drive in Benton.

•Ralph Bunche Community Center, 1600 Dixie Street in Benton.

•Kentucky Baptist Church, 7070 Arkansas 5 in Benton.

•Old Union Baptist Church, 12641 Highway 298 in Benton.

•Olive Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 14514 Chicot Road Mablevale.

•Paron Cafetorium, 22265 Highway 9 in Paron.

•Salem Uniter Methodist Church, 1647 Salem Rd. in Benton.

•Sardis Uniter Methodist Church, 10715 West Sardis Road in Bauxite

•Shannon Hills City Hall, 10401 High Rd. in Shannon Hills.

•Sharon Baptist Church, 402 Shenandoah Rd. in Benton.

•New Friendship Baptist Fellowship, Hall 7400 Friendship Rd. in Benton.

•Ten Mile Baptist Church, 17511 Church Road in Lonsdale.

•Traskwood City Hall, 10013 Highway 229 in Traskwood.

•Trinity Baptist Church, 702 Church St. in Benton.

•Turtle Creek Fire Station no. 3, 4725 Mountain View Rd. in Benton.

•Pathfinder, 15115 Highway 111 in Alexander.

•Vote Here Center, 221 North Main St. in Benton.