Torture Chamber to end terror after 2017

J.C. Clements, owner and operator of The Torture Chamber in Benton said this year's haunts will be the last for the business.

Located at The Warehouse on Edison Avenue in Benton, The Torture Chamber is one of the most-visited haunted houses in the state.

Clements, who also owns two other businesses and is a licensed Realtor, said his busy schedule makes it hard to keep the spooky operation going.

The Torture Chamber will operate from 7 p.m. to midnight Oct. 13, 14, 20, 21, 27 and 28; 7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 19, 26, 29 and 30; and 7 p.m. until the crowd is gone Oct. 31 and Nov. 3 and 4.

Admission is $15 per person or $20 for a Fast Pass to skip the line. Absolutely no refunds will be given and checks are not accepted.

The Torture Chamber also is not recommended for small children.

Advanced tickets and group discounts can only be purchased at Parkway Liquor, located at 3805 Benton Parkway.

For more information, visit www.torturechamberbenton.com.

