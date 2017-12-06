Tough 2nd half dooms Miners

The crowd was electric Tuesday night as the Bauxite Miners took on the Baptist Prep Eagles. Both teams duked it out for the game’s entirety, but a fourth-quarter burst gave the Eagles the victory, 56-47. Bauxite Head Coach Andy Brakebill was still proud of his squad.

“We’ve played Baptist Prep four times in the last year in a half and every game we stay with them the whole time but we can’t ever get over the hump,” Brakebill said. “We started playing a little too quick in the third and fourth, and that’s something you can’t do against a team like this.”

Baptist Prep junior guard Isaac McBride wasted no time getting the game’s first basket, a 3-pointer several feet behind the line over a defender. Senior Graham Chenault refused to get down after the play, driving on the next offensive play and drawing an and-1. Chenault quickly became the offensive centerpiece for the Miners, driving to the hoop any chance he had. Chenault would end up with nine points of the 11 points scored in the quarter. The quarter ended with a score of 13-11 with the Eagles leading.

The Miners will head to Ashdown on Friday to take on the Panthers.