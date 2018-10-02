Trailer containing county's Christmas lights stolen

A trailer containing Christmas lights and tools was stolen from the Saline County Road Department during the weekend.

“All we know right now is that we have surveillance video of a truck pulling up and taking the trailer with the lights and the tools,” said Benton Police Department spokesperson Krista Petty. “The trailer belongs to the county and we are not sure if that was all the lights or just some of them.”

Video footage captured a black pickup truck backing up, hooking up the trailer and then leaving the scene.

According to Petty, a detective has been assigned to the case and an investigation is underway.

The trailer contained items that are used for the Christmas display at the Saline County Courthouse each year. The trailer cost is listed at $2,400 and the tools are listed as approximately $1,200. The cost for the stolen Christmas lights is estimated at $3,000.

In addition to the stolen trailer, authorities also reported that a lock that was cut from trailer was found in the grass near where the trailer was parked.

The missing trailer is a white Wells Cargo box trailer. The trailer has a gash located on the left door from a previous theft attempt. The license plate number for the trailer is X13622.

See more information in Wednesday's issue of The Saline Courier.