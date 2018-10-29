Transitional home in the works in Saline County

Volunteers with Women's Own Worth, a nonprofit organization that assists survivors of domestic violence or violent crimes, help people across the state in many different ways.

The organization's new project to build transitional homes in Saline County will help survivors get back on their feet, according to Jajuan Archer, who founded the nonprofit organization after she became a survivor of domestic violence.

A couple has donated a two-acre piece of land on Springhill Road for the project.

Archer would eventually like to build 10 homes on the property. Each home will be 1,700 square feet with four bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.

The project is based on the Black Apple Community in Bentonville.

"Anyone would want to live in the homes (in Saline County,)" Archer said.

Unlike a shelter, people living in the homes will not be in crisis or in hiding.

Archer said the homes will be a place for survivors to "get their feet under them."

Rent for the homes will be based on HUD housing guidelines and individuals will be allowed to live in the home for up to two years.

Women's Own Worth volunteers hosted their fundraising event, WOWapalooza, earlier this month in Little Rock.

Of the $90,000 raised during the event, $45,000 will be put toward the transitional homes project, Archer said.

Since Archer's sister, Tonia Griffin, with Cross Iron Construction, has agreed to build the first home pro bono, the estimated cost to prepare the site work for the entire site — as well as build the first home and sustain it for a year — is $250,000.

Archer hopes to have a groundbreaking ceremony for the project next year.

She also noted that the project is only possible with the help of many people in Saline County and around central Arkansas.

"We can do this with your help," Archer said.

Saline County supporters of the organization include Clint and Jennifer Lancaster, with Lancaster Law Firm; Morgan Blair, with LKQ Corporation; Chick-Fil-A Reynolds Road; counselor Kellee McCoy; Tonia Griffin, with Cross Iron Construction; Ashley Furniture HomeStore, Ridout Lumber; and Arkansas Marine.

"Knowing we can call on them is a really big deal," Archer said.

According to the organization, 1 in 3 women is a victim of domestic violence.

The mission of the organization is to "empower victims of domestic violence and survivors of violent crimes through supportive self-worth opportunities."

Survivors are connected to a statewide network of services to help promote "sustainability and independence."

Anyone who would like to donate to the project may do so by visiting website at www.womensownworth.com.