Trojans practice, meet-and-greet planned today at River Center

The UA-Little Rock Trojans men's and women's basketball squads will take to the River Center at Riverside Park in Benton today for practice.

"We are excited to bring the Little Rock Trojans to Benton on October 19," said Director of Athletics Chasse Conque. "Our university has a strong and longstanding partnership with the city of Benton and we look forward to a great evening at the River Center."

Practice will begin at 5 p.m. with both teams holding scrimmages. Following practice, which will last about 30 to 45 minutes, fans will have the opportunity to meet their favorite platers and coaches for autographs and photos.

Little Rock will also have members of the dance team in attendance as well as the Trojan mascot for fans to meet and take pictures with. Fans in Saline County will be able to pick up some Trojan gear while getting information about tickets for the 2017-18 Little Rock basketball season at the Jack Stephens Center.

