The Harmony Grove Cardinals faced off at home in a 4A matchup playing the Bald Knob Bulldogs. Harmony Grove had the better record going into the match at 2-0, while Bald Knob split their last two games at 1-1, but the Bulldogs would come away with a 34-24 victory over the Cardinals on homecoming.

See full story in Saturday's issue of The Saline Courier.