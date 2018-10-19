Two former Bauxite students facing assault, hazing charges

Two former Bauxite baseball players are facing misdemeanor charges in connection with a March incident in Mena.

According to court documents filed Oct. 12 in Polk County District Court, Gage Lester, 18, and Lorenz Fehrenbacher, 18, are facing charges of hazing and assault. Additionally, Fehrenbacher has been charged with battery.

During the alleged incident, the Bauxite team was traveling to Mena on a school bus.

The two upperclassmen were sitting at the rear of the bus when they allegedly called two students to the back of the bus. The victims told police they were told if they didn't, they would be beaten up. One victim claimed he "was afraid because they have beaten him up in the past," according to an affidavit completed by Arkansas State Police.

When the victims went to the back of the bus, the two former students allegedly "stuck their fingers in their buttocks and grabbed their testicles" on top of the victims' clothes. One victim said they held him down while someone else counted, according to court documents.

Fehrenbacher also allegedly struck a victim in the chest "knocking him backward and causing him to lose his breath," The victim told ASP he "had to bend over for several minutes until he regained his breath," the trooper wrote in the affidavit.