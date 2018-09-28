Two local cities rank among safest in state

Two cities in Saline County were recently named among the safest cities in Arkansas, according to SafeWise.

Shannon Hills was ranked second and Bryant ranked eighth.

This is the third year in a row Shannon Hills has been included on the list.

"A lot of people are learning what you already know — Shannon Hills is a great place to live and call home. Our community is recognized as one of the safest in the state and is also among the fastest growing in Arkansas," according Mayor Mike Kemp's statement on the city's September 2018 newsletter.

Shannon Hills Police Chief Allen Spears said he credits the officers and teamwork for achieving the distinction.

The Bryant Police Department was recognized for the accomplishment Tuesday during a meeting of the Bryant City Council.

"I feel that our job is to make our community safer. I want to continue this progress in Bryant to keep it safe," said Chief Mark Kizer. "I am pleased that we have not had a homicide since 2014 and I contribute that to officers working hard in the community to protect the citizens that live, work and play here. Bryant continues to attract new citizens wanting to move here for not only police protection but public safety of all aspects, including a top-notch fire department that was recently recognized as with ISO Class 1 rating and a community that supports public education."

According to representatives from SafeWise, the rankings are determined by reviewing the 2016 FBI crime report statistics and population date.

"Our evaluation is based on the number of reported violent crimes (aggravated assault, murder, rape and robbery) in each city. If there was a tie, we also factored in the number of property crimes (burglary, arson, larceny-theft and motor vehicle theft.) To level the playing field, we calculated the likelihood of these crimes occurring out of 1,000 people in each city," according to the company.

Shannon Hills had approximately less than one violent crime per 1,000 people and about 12 property crimes per 1,000 people.

Bryant, which has a population of more than 20,000, has 1.4 violent crimes per 1,000 people and 43 property crimes per 1,000 people.

The safest city listed by the company was Greenbrier.

Other cities included on the list were Vilonia, Cave Springs, Brookland, Cherokee Village, Maumelle, Little Flock, Gravette, Ashdown, Lowell, Bentonville, Johnson, Mountain Home, Gentry, Elkins, Bella Vista, White Hall and Cabot.