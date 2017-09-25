UA at Little Rock, city to announce additional education opportunities

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock and Benton business leaders will be making several announcement during a press conference at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Benton Municipal Complex.

During the conference, Benton leaders will be announcing economic development initiatives within the city. One of the initiatives involves expansion at UA Little Rock's Benton Campus, said Tracy Courage, new director for the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

UA Little Rock Chancellor Andrew Rogerson, Benton Mayor David Mattingly along with Benton city officials and business leaders are scheduled to attend the conference.

According to a notice by Tina Coston, executive assistant, Benton Mayor David Mattingly will also be announcing information about a business coming to the community.