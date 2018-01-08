UAMS to eliminate 600 positions

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences announced Monday that it will be eliminating more than 600 positions to help meet budget requirements. Officials say more than 250 of the positions are currently filled.

Accoording to multiple news reports, UAMS says it must cut nearly $30 million in expenses for its fiscal year, which ends in June. The cuts are to meet its budget requirements approved by the University of Arkansas Board of Trustees.

“Over the last several weeks, UAMS leadership has been conducting a comprehensive review of all programs to identify cost savings and make adjustments,” said Leslie Taylor, UAMS vice chancellor in the Office of Communications and Marketing. “However, personnel is our largest expense and we have come to the extremely painful realization that we can’t meet our budget without also eliminating jobs. We have no choice but to reduce our workforce by about 600 positions.”

According to the university, it does not receive the majority of tis funding from the state and is forced to lean on the hospital and its clinics for 77 percent of funding.

Representatives will be helping affected employees seek new employment elsewhere, according to reports.

“This is a very difficult decision. These positions are not being eliminated because of performance issues but simply because we do not have the money to fund everything we have in the past. We are very grateful to the colleagues who are leaving us for their many years of service to UAMS and our state,” Taylor said.