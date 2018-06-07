Unborn child dies after mom allegedly injects meth

An Oregon woman is facing a second-degree murder charge after police say she allegedly injected methamphetamine while 24 weeks pregnant.

According to a release from the Benton Police Department, Angela Miller was staying at a local motel at the time of the incident.

Officers responded to Saline Memorial Hospital on June 5 to investigate the death of an infant born at approximately 24 weeks gestation.

The investigation led them to the motel where the medical call originated. Once Miller received the needed medical attention she was arrested.

Miller also faces a charged for introduction of a controlled substance into the body of another person, a Class Y felony.

The investigation is on-going and additional charges may be forthcoming.