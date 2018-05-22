Update: 2018 Primary election results
Saline County Results as of 11:07 p.m.
U.S. CONGRESS
DISTRICT 2
Gwen Combs-D 733
Paul Spencer-D 299
Jonathan Dunkley-D 184
Rep. Clarke Tucker-D 1,566
ARKANSAS GOVERNOR
Gov. Asa Hutchinson-R 6,488
Jan Morgan-R 2,907
Leticia Sanders-D 1,951
Jared Henderson-D 795
SECRETARY OF STATE
John Thurston-R 6,004
Rep. Trevor Drown-R 2,701
STATE REPRESENTATIVE
DISTRICT 22
Don Pierce-R 222
Rep. Mickey Gates-R 334
STATE REPRESENTATIVE
DISTRICT 28
Jasen Kelly-R 1,260
Kerry Murphy-R 944
STATE SUPREME COURT ASSOCIATE JUSTICE POS. 3
Judge Kenneth Hixson 3,574
Judge Courtney Goodson 3,767
David Sterling 4,504
SALINE COUNTY PROSECUTOR
Chris Walton 8,410
Parker Jones 3,264
SALINE COUNTY JP
DISTRICT 4
Barbara Howell-R 639
Bobby Cullison-R 385
SALINE COUNTY
JP DISTRICT 6
Mike Creekmoore-R 318
Clint Chism-R 342
CONSTABLE
TOWNSHIP 1
Don Burrow-R 1,712
Thomas Bragg-R 2,447
CONSTABLE
TOWNSHIP 2
Bobby Hahn-R 2,535
Mark Kizer-R 1,648
BENTON SCHOOL BOARD
POSITION 6
Chris Ledbetter 1,928
Darren Adams 1,452
Category: