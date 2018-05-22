Update: 2018 Primary election results

Staff Writer
Tuesday, May 22, 2018
BENTON, AR

Saline County Results as of 11:07 p.m.

U.S. CONGRESS 
DISTRICT 2

Gwen Combs-D 733
Paul Spencer-D 299
Jonathan Dunkley-D  184
Rep. Clarke Tucker-D 1,566

ARKANSAS GOVERNOR

Gov. Asa Hutchinson-R 6,488
Jan Morgan-R 2,907

Leticia Sanders-D   1,951
Jared Henderson-D   795

SECRETARY OF STATE

John Thurston-R 6,004
Rep. Trevor Drown-R 2,701

STATE REPRESENTATIVE 
DISTRICT 22

Don Pierce-R 222
Rep. Mickey Gates-R 334

STATE REPRESENTATIVE 
DISTRICT 28

Jasen Kelly-R 1,260
Kerry Murphy-R 944

STATE SUPREME COURT ASSOCIATE JUSTICE POS. 3

Judge Kenneth Hixson 3,574
Judge Courtney Goodson 3,767
David Sterling 4,504

SALINE COUNTY PROSECUTOR

Chris Walton 8,410
Parker Jones 3,264

SALINE COUNTY JP 
DISTRICT 4

Barbara Howell-R 639
Bobby Cullison-R 385

SALINE COUNTY 
JP DISTRICT 6

Mike Creekmoore-R 318
Clint Chism-R 342

CONSTABLE 
TOWNSHIP 1

Don Burrow-R 1,712
Thomas Bragg-R   2,447

CONSTABLE 
TOWNSHIP 2

Bobby Hahn-R 2,535
Mark Kizer-R 1,648

BENTON SCHOOL BOARD
POSITION 6

Chris Ledbetter 1,928
Darren Adams 1,452

