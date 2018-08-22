Update: Alcohol petition back on

Earlier this week, the owner of a Bryant liquor store had decided to suspend the collection of signatures for a petition to place an item on the ballot in November.

The ballot item, if approved, would involve allowing the off-premise sale of alcohol from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays.

After further consideration, Debbie Goolsby said she has decided to continue collecting signatures until the deadline this weekend.

In an email sent Monday morning, Goolsby, told Bryant City Clerk Sue Ashcraft and Staff Attorney Chris Madison that the business had decided to suspend the effort to collect signatures.

“After looking at our numbers, it just doesn’t seem feasible to continue with just one week left,” Goolsby wrote in the email. “You both have been very professional and helpful and I appreciate having had the opportunity to work with and get to know both of you.”

About 24 hours after sending the email, Goolsby said she was approached by group of people who have been collecting signatures for other ballot measures across the state. The group said it was possible with their help to hit her goal.

Along with collecting signatures at the liquor store, people are going into the community to collect signatures.

Goolsby said she has received more than enough signatures, but many of the people that signed did not qualified.

Bryant residents and registered voters are the only ones allowed to qualify.

She hopes she will be able to collect a large amount of signatures Saturday during the Salt Bowl.

She predicts the business need about 500 more signatures.