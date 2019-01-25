UPDATE: Baby involved in shooting incident recovering, man no longer named person of interest

A 1-month-old baby who was shot along with her mother in East End Wednesday has been released from the hospital and is “recovering well,” according to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office.

Shortly before 7 p.m Wednesday deputies responded to the shooting in the 2000 block of Lorance Drive in East End.

Both victims, at the time, were transported to the hospital for treatment of their injuries and have since been released.

Previously, the SCSO had named Sean Schulz, 29, as a person of interest in this case since he was allegedly at the residence at the time of the shooting.

Today, deputies announced that he is no longer a person of interest and detectives are working to develop information to identify the suspects.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the SCSO at 501-303-5647 or 501-303-5648. Additionally, anonymous tip information may be left at 501-303-5744.