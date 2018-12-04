Update: Carman, Andrews win

During the 2018 General Election runoff, Roy Carman has been elected to be the next Haskell mayor and Keith Andrews has defeated the incumbent for Shannon Hills City Council Ward 2 Position 1 seat.

Carman received 354 votes or 58.03 percent, in comparison to opponent Mary Beth Kelloms, who received 256 votes 41.97 percent.

In the Shannon Hills race, Andrews received 61 votes or 54.95 percent, in comparison incumbent Viki Anderson who received 50 votes or 45.05 percent.

