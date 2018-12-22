Update: Couple identified in fatal shooting investigation

The Benton Police Department has identified the individuals involved in a shooting incident that left one dead Friday.

Candice Cochran, 36, of Benton, was MedFlighted to Little Rock. She is a still in serious condition, according to Capt. Kevin Russell.

According to BNPD, the officers responded to the 3800 block of Liberty Cove around 6 p.m. for a report of shots fired where they found Danny Cochran who was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspects are being sought in this case at this time, but the BNPD Criminal Investigation Unit is currently investigating the incident.

The nature of the incident has not been released, Russell said.

More information will be released as it becomes available.