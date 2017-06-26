UPDATE: Crash victim identified as Bauxite man

A man killed Sunday in a two-vehicle accident as been identified.

According to the Benton Police Department, Jerry Lynn Garland, 72, of Bauxite, was pronounced dead at the scene following the accident on Arkansas 5 near Leigh Road in Benton.

Garland was operating a 2009 Harley Davidson when he collided with a 2016 GMC Acadia.

The accident occurred around 3:38 p.m.

RIchard Crawford, 68, was driving the SUV and was transported to Saline Memorial Hospital where he was treated for injuries.

The BNPD accident reconstruction team is currently investigating the cause of the accident.

More information will be reported as it becomes available.

ORIGINAL STORY:

