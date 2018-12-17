UPDATE: Former Benton woman shot by boyfriend dies

A former Benton woman shot by her boyfriend in Cleburne County on Sunday has died, according to family members posting on social media.

Kala Swaims was shot by her boyfriend, Joey Bailey, according to the Cleburne County Sheriff's Office.

Police reportedly located Bailey at the scene, where he was pronounced dead as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Swaims was transported to a local hospital before being sent to Little Rock via helicopter where she later died.

A pistol was recovered at the scene, along with other items and an investigation in still on-going.

One of Swaims' daughters, Kirby Madyson, took to Facebook on Monday with the following:

"Today we started the process of donating my moms organs. She lived her life helping others constantly and saving lives. She was the best nurse, the best mom, the best woman. She always wanted to be a donor because even in her last moments she wanted to help someone have a better life. Today has been hard, but I have peace knowing that this is exactly what she wanted. I will live the rest of my life working hard to be the kind of loving and caring woman that my mom was."