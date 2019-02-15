Update: Man officially booked on rape charge

After an ongoing investigation, Bryant officers arrested a man Thursday for an alleged rape incident.

Joseph Grabanski, 37, of Benton is facing charges for rape, a Class Y felony and battery, a Class B felony, according to the Bryant Police Department.

In Benton District Court, Grabanski's bond was set at $100,000, according to Bryant officers.

Since this incident is currently under investigation, no other information has been released at this time.

Grabanski was booked into the Saline County Detention Center at 2:05 p.m. Thursday, according to the inmate roster.