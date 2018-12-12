Update: Missing boy, mom found safe

A boy and mom that were recently reported missing have been found.

The Benton Police Department along with other law enforcement agencies were on the lookout for 5-year-old, Cashius Manriquez, and his mother, Allison Hunt, 32, both of Benton.

When they were reported missing, Manriquez was last seen nine days ago at school; his mother, on Saturday, by a family friend, who says Hunt was not acting like herself.

Cashius was brought in by a grandparent, who also gave officers a tip as to where to locate Hunt, according to Krista Petty, spokesperson for the Benton Police Department.

"Visual contact has not been made with her by BNPD, but we are confident she will be found safe based on information we received," Petty said.

This incident is still under investigation.