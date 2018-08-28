Update :Missing woman found and safe

At approximately 9:25 p.m. today, the Benton Police Department reported that a missing Benton woman has been located and she is safe.

Original story: The Benton Police Department is asking for the community’s help to locate a woman who was reported missing.

Stephanie Steed, 29, of Benton, was last seen and heard from by family in Little Rock on Aug. 22. She was seen by security officers at the Victory Building in Little Rock and neighbors reported seeing her light blue 2014 Toyota Camry on Aug. 27.

Police believe she is in a “possible altered mental state.”

People who sees Steed or knows of her whereabouts are encouraged to contact the Benton Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 501-776-5947 or text "BNPD" plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES) with any info. You can also leave tips via the official BNPD app.