UPDATE: Mother shot Wednesday released; daughter, not son, also injured

A 23-year-old mother shot in the chest Wednesday in East End has been released from the hospital, according to Lt. Joe Traylor, spokesperson for the Saline County Sheriff's Office.

Initial information provided by SCSO on Wednesday stated that the woman's 1-month-old son was also shot, however, Traylor clarified today that the child is a female.

Authorities are currently searching for Sean Schulz, 49, who was allegedly at the residence at the time of the shooting.

However, no other suspect information is available at this time.

Schulz is a “person of interest” in this case, Traylor said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the whereabouts of Schulz is encouraged to call 501-303-567 or 501-303-4648.

The SCSO Criminal Investigation Division is currently conducting the ongoing search and investigation in this case.

More will be reported as it becomes available.