Update: SCSO releases picture of shooting suspect

At approximately 8:15 a.m. Sunday, deputies with the Saline County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting in the 13000 block of Chicot Road.

In connection with the incident, deputies are on the lookout for Ricky Ashley, 48, who is facing an aggravated assault charge.

After deputies secured the scene, medics treated and transported a male victim for an apparent gunshot wound, according to Lt. Jeff Silk, spokesperson for SCSO.

Detectives from the SCSO's Criminal Investigation Division responded to both the scene and the hospital.

Ashley was seen leaving the area driving a small, tan passenger car. He reportedly lives at a residence in the 13000 block of Chicot Road.

If anyone has information pertaining to this incident or Ashley's whereabouts, he or she is encouraged to call 911.

"Do not attempt to make contact with Ashley as he should be considered armed and dangerous," Silk added.